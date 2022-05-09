Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Working in the metaverse: what virtual office life could look like

By Sam Gilbert, Affiliated Researcher, Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge
Young people have lost out from recent developments in the labour market. Could the shift to working in virtual reality be about to turn the tables?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


