Unlocking the secrets of maple syrup, one molecule at a time

By Sébastien Cardinal, Professeur en chimie organique, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Amy McMackin, Candidate MSc Chimie, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Nature conceals a phenomenal number of molecules as varied as they are imperceptible. The plant kingdom is particularly chemically complex.

Plant evolution has taken place over hundreds of millions of years, giving plants the ability to respond to various environmental stresses and threats. Several species have developed an arsenal of molecules allowing them to adapt and to protect themselves against competitors and predators. Some of these molecules also have health benefits for the animals that consume them.

Advances in food science over recent decades show that many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


