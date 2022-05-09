Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Human rights groups intervene in historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian children

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International and the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) have applied to intervene in an unprecedented class action lawsuit in a case brought by a group of Zambian children and women against the mining giant Anglo American in South Africa, the organizations have announced after filing papers today. The claimants are seeking compensation for the


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


