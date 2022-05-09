Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian Detainees’ Families Deserve Answers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Dozens of Syrians wait at the al-Ra’is Bridge in Damascus for relatives they hope would be among those released from prison, May 3, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki On April 30, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted a general amnesty for “Syrian citizens detained on ‘terrorism-related’ crimes,’” except for crimes that resulted in death. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented the release of 193 detainees since May 1, including seven who were children at the time of their arrest. Those released have spent from two to eight years in detention.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigerians demand central banker's resignation for dabbling in partisan politics
~ Elon Musk is wrong: research shows content rules on Twitter help preserve free speech from bots and other manipulation
~ Why do so many people watch porn at work? A psychologist explains
~ Working in the metaverse: what virtual office life could look like
~ The future of nuclear waste: what’s the plan and can it be safe?
~ Unlocking the secrets of maple syrup, one molecule at a time
~ South Africa: Human rights groups intervene in historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian children
~ Afghans Dying from Lack of Medicine
~ Press freedom is marked by fear and insecurity in Mozambique
~ Angola: Activism in danger in a election year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter