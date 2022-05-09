Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Victory Day celebrations can't mask how badly things are going for Vladimir Putin

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
Share this article
May 9 this year is “no victory day” as Putin has little to show after 74 days of aggression against Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Press freedom is marked by fear and insecurity in Mozambique
~ Angola: Activism in danger in a election year
~ Florida Republicans' row with Mickey Mouse highlights widening gap between historical BFFs GOP and corporate America
~ Forgotten insurrection clause of 14th Amendment used to force GOP members of Congress to defend their actions on Jan. 6
~ ADHD in adults is challenging but highly treatable – a clinical psychologist explains
~ Disney hasn't found itself in this much trouble since 1941
~ What does an octopus eat? For a creature with a brain in each arm, whatever's within reach
~ Elon Musk says relaxing content rules on Twitter will boost free speech, but research shows otherwise
~ Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is taking aim at the high insulin prices harming people with diabetes
~ Why do people watch porn at work? A psychologist on what we do and don't know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter