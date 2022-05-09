Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What your eyes reveal about your health

By Barbara Pierscionek, Professor and Deputy Dean, Research and Innovation, Anglia Ruskin University
Scientists at the University of California, San Diego, have developed a smartphone app that can detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions. The app uses the phone’s near-infrared camera to track changes in the size of a person’s pupils at a sub-millimetre level. These measurements can then be used to assess that person’s cognitive condition.

As technology evolves, the eyes will prove more and more useful as a means of diagnosing all kinds of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


