Human Rights Observatory

New book unpacks the complexities of whiteness in South Africa

By Christi van der Westhuizen, Associate Professor, Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD), Nelson Mandela University
In his latest book sociologist Professor Roger Southall, a prolific researcher who has written extensively about political dynamics in Southern Africa, avoids the “negative and condemnatory” approach generally seen in writing on white South Africans, the creators and beneficiaries of apartheid.

In the preface to the book, Whites and Democracy in South Africa, he explains that he’s done…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


