Human Rights Observatory

Famine in Ethiopia: the roots lie in Eritrea's long-running feud with Tigrayans

By Martin Plaut, Senior Research Fellow, Horn of Africa and Southern Africa, Institute of Commonwealth Studies, School of Advanced Study
The war in northern Ethiopia that began in November 2020 has left millions in Tigray on the brink of famine.

Reports suggest that nearly 40% of the region’s six million inhabitants face “an extreme lack of food”. Shortages have forced aid workers to deliver medicines and other crucial supplies “sometimes by foot”.

A few convoys have been allowed to enter Tigray, but the United…The Conversation


