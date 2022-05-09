Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reading to improve language skills? Focus on fiction rather than non-fiction

By Raymond A. Mar, Professor of Psychology, York University, Canada
Share this article
Verbal abilities provide benefits in school and in one’s career. Fostering a love for stories and fiction in children should be a high priority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Press freedom is marked by fear and insecurity in Mozambique
~ Angola: Activism in danger in a election year
~ Ukraine: Victory Day celebrations can't mask how badly things are going for Vladimir Putin
~ Florida Republicans' row with Mickey Mouse highlights widening gap between historical BFFs GOP and corporate America
~ Forgotten insurrection clause of 14th Amendment used to force GOP members of Congress to defend their actions on Jan. 6
~ ADHD in adults is challenging but highly treatable – a clinical psychologist explains
~ Disney hasn't found itself in this much trouble since 1941
~ What does an octopus eat? For a creature with a brain in each arm, whatever's within reach
~ Elon Musk says relaxing content rules on Twitter will boost free speech, but research shows otherwise
~ Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is taking aim at the high insulin prices harming people with diabetes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter