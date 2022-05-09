Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: New campaign highlights use of punitive travel bans targeting activists and their families

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Saudi Arabian authorities are using arbitrary travel bans as a tool to punish and control activists, writers and journalists by locking them inside the country, or, in the case of those living abroad, by preventing their families from travelling overseas, Amnesty International said today as it launches a new campaign. The campaign, ‘#LetThemFly’, documents […] The post Saudi Arabia: New campaign highlights use of punitive travel bans targeting activists and their families appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Russia’s war is a lesson for Europe’s rights system
~ Nigeria: Prioritize Justice for Abuses Against Protesters
~ Sri Lankan state of emergency condemned locally and internationally
~ Does Indonesia have a healthy free press? Not according to West Papua
~ Analysis of 5,500 apartment developments reveals your new home may not be as energy efficient as you think
~ Tiny and alternate houses can help ease Australia's rental affordability crisis
~ Lebanon: New Parliament Should Focus on Rights Issues
~ Philosophy, obsession and puzzling people: Julian Barnes' new novel explores big questions
~ How the Fiji Meteorological Service uses social media
~ Want rigorous journalism written by experts? We need your support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter