Human Rights Observatory

Does Indonesia have a healthy free press? Not according to West Papua

By Global Voices South East Asia
This World Press Freedom Day, we review the human rights violations, free speech barriers, and media abuses in Papua, which has been annexed by Indonesia for almost 60 years.


© Global Voices -


