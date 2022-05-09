Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny and alternate houses can help ease Australia's rental affordability crisis

By Heather Shearer, Research Fellow, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Paul Burton, Professor of Urban Management & Planning and Director, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Rental housing in Australia is less affordable than ever before. It is no exaggeration to call the situation a crisis, with vacancy rates at record lows.

But there are some relatively simple, easy-to-implement and cost-effective things that can be done to ease rental affordability pressures.

These include relaxing planning restrictions on small and non-traditional houses,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


