Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is our electoral system truly democratic? How Australia stacks up on 4 key measures

By Stephen Morey, Senior Lecturer, Department of Languages and Linguistics, La Trobe University
In Australia, we choose our political representatives and governments through a democratic electoral system.

Generally, these systems should have four main aims. These are to:

  1. secure easy access to voting for everyone of voting age

  2. ensure the party whose candidates attract the most votes wins a majority in parliament

  3. establish a parliament that, as much as possible, represents the opinions of all voters

  4. uphold the equal value of each individual vote.

With a federal election fast…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


