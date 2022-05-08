Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Once the slick is gone: New tool helps scientists monitor chronic oil in Arctic wildlife

By Jennifer Provencher, Adjunct professor, Department of Biology, Carleton University
Yasmeen Zahaby, Masters Student, Department of Biology, Carleton University
When we think about the Arctic, most of us think of a snow-covered barren landscape and vast stretches of icy ocean. This is far from the reality of the Canadian Arctic today. With approximately 150,000 people calling it home, this region is certainly not barren.

The Arctic is warming faster than anywhere else on Earth. This stark increase in temperature affects wildlife, plants and humans and…The Conversation


