What people from war-torn Tigray told us about the state of their lives amid the war
By Kibrom Abay, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Guush Berhane, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Jordan Chamberlin, Spatial Economist, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)
The Russia-Ukraine crisis has captured the world’s attention, and understandably so, but at the risk of eclipsing the visibility of massive humanitarian crises elsewhere. In particular, it has muted attention to Ethiopia’s ongoing civil war, which started in November 2020 and has caused enormous human suffering. Millions have been left without access to adequate food, healthcare and basic services.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 8, 2022