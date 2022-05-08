Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: End Debt Imprisonment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rehabilitation center in Zarqa, 30 kilometers east of Amman, Jordan, July 2018 © 2018 Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images (Amman) – Jordan should commit to fully ending debt imprisonment before the present moratorium expires in June 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The parliament has passed amendments to the main law that mandates debt imprisonment in Jordan. While the amendments are an improvement, they fall short of ending debt imprisonment, which is prohibited under international law. Jordan is one of the few countries around the world that still allow…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


