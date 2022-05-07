Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does Elon Musk's Twitter purchase mean for Venezuelan Twitter?

By Melissa Vida
Share this article
Twitter will change now that Elon Musk is its new owner. Will it change the way Venezuelans, inside and outside of the country, shape the political conversation?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Beyond Botswana and Rwanda’s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out success stories
~ The Catholic saint who dedicated his life to a leprosy colony in Hawaii – and became an inspiration for HIV/AIDS care
~ Nothing new in the ‘New Kazakhstan’ as attacks on social media freedom continue
~ Complex post-traumatic stress disorder explained
~ The standard model of particle physics may be broken – an expert explains
~ Ukraine: boosting European defence spending now won't make up for decades of underinvestment
~ Daughters are more willing to sacrifice for their mothers than for their romantic partners
~ Russia may declare war on Ukraine on May 9 – and use it as a reason to double down on attacks
~ Ukraine receives weapons support from around the world
~ Billions spent on overseas counterterrorism would be better spent by involving ex-terrorists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter