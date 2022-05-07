Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Botswana and Rwanda’s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out success stories

By Adhiraaj Anand
Share this article
African countries will bypass Western nationalism and Chinese soft power by boasting locally produced COVID-19 vaccines. This will wean the continent from donor dependence and boost the vaccination rate.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The Catholic saint who dedicated his life to a leprosy colony in Hawaii – and became an inspiration for HIV/AIDS care
~ Nothing new in the ‘New Kazakhstan’ as attacks on social media freedom continue
~ Complex post-traumatic stress disorder explained
~ The standard model of particle physics may be broken – an expert explains
~ Ukraine: boosting European defence spending now won't make up for decades of underinvestment
~ Daughters are more willing to sacrifice for their mothers than for their romantic partners
~ Russia may declare war on Ukraine on May 9 – and use it as a reason to double down on attacks
~ Ukraine receives weapons support from around the world
~ Billions spent on overseas counterterrorism would be better spent by involving ex-terrorists
~ What's the Giving Pledge? A philanthropy scholar explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter