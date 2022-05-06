Tolerance.ca
Daughters are more willing to sacrifice for their mothers than for their romantic partners

By Beverley Fehr, Professor, Social Psychology, University of Winnipeg
The mother-daughter bond is considered the strongest human bond. While there is little difference between how fathers and mothers love their children, daughters are more likely to care for their mothers.The Conversation


