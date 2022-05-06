Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What's the Giving Pledge? A philanthropy scholar explains

By Hans Peter Schmitz, Professor, University of San Diego
The Giving Pledge is a commitment by billionaires to voluntarily give most of their wealth to charitable causes either during their lifetimes or in their wills as bequests to be made after death.

More than 230 individuals and couples have made this commitment since investor Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates – who divorced the Microsoft co-founder in 2021 – created the pledge in 2010.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


