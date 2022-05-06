Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Gazza documentary gets wrong about domestic violence

By Roberta Garrett, Senior Lecturer in Literature and Cultural Studies, University of East London
David Lashbrook, Senior Lecturer and Co-Course Leader of Media Foundation, University of East London
Share this article
The new BBC two-part documentary, Gazza, opens with the solitary figure of former international football star and fallen hero, Paul Gascoigne, fishing alone in a deserted lake. Taking as its title Gascoigne’s nickname, Gazza presents the footballer as a man more sinned against by the press than guilty of his own actions.

Using archival footage and voice-over interviews with friends, family, colleagues and teammates, as well as the journalists who pursued him, the documentary tells the familiar – and persuasive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine receives weapons support from around the world
~ Billions spent on overseas counterterrorism would be better spent by involving ex-terrorists
~ What's the Giving Pledge? A philanthropy scholar explains
~ 3 ways to make 'belonging' more than a buzzword in higher ed
~ COVID-19 official counts can miss mild cases – here's how serosurveys that analyze blood for signs of past infection can help
~ At a popular evangelical tourist site, the Ark Encounter, the image of a 'wrathful God' appeals to millions
~ What a cathedral and a massive military parade show about Putin's Russia
~ US abortion law decision brings attention to rights of women in Africa
~ Roe v Wade to be overturned? What this would mean for reproductive rights around the world
~ Sri Lanka: Rights under attack during economic crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter