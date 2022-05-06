What the Gazza documentary gets wrong about domestic violence
By Roberta Garrett, Senior Lecturer in Literature and Cultural Studies, University of East London
David Lashbrook, Senior Lecturer and Co-Course Leader of Media Foundation, University of East London
The new BBC two-part documentary, Gazza, opens with the solitary figure of former international football star and fallen hero, Paul Gascoigne, fishing alone in a deserted lake. Taking as its title Gascoigne’s nickname, Gazza presents the footballer as a man more sinned against by the press than guilty of his own actions.
Using archival footage and voice-over interviews with friends, family, colleagues and teammates, as well as the journalists who pursued him, the documentary tells the familiar – and persuasive…
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 6, 2022