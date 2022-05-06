Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans on Diaspora Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, February 22, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou (Beirut) – Algerian authorities have imposed arbitrary travel bans on at least three activists from the Algerian diaspora, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. Although one of the three was finally permitted to leave on May 5, 2022, after being blocked for three months, the authorities should immediately lift the bans on the other two. Between January and April 2022, the authorities have prevented at least three…


© Human Rights Watch


