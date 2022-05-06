Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Credible Plans Needed on Education Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fewer than half of the school-age refugee children in Lebanon are in formal education. © 2017 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Donor governments should address the unprecedented education crisis in Lebanon at the funding conference on May 10, 2022, in Brussels, the Center for Lebanese Studies and Human Rights Watch said today. Public schools for hundreds of thousands of Lebanese and Syrian students have largely been closed for the last three school years. Donors at the annual humanitarian conference for Syria and countries hosting Syrian refugees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Covid-19 Death Count Should Prompt Stronger Action
~ Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans on Diaspora Activists
~ Ukraine: Migrants Locked Up Near Front Lines
~ Japan’s path to becoming a leader in Western science: an Asian perspective on science and other forms of knowledge
~ The Archibald 2022 finalists: sitters speaking up to power; artists speaking back to the canon
~ VIDEO: Election focus is on hip pocket nerve with rising living costs and interest rates
~ A climate scientist on India and Pakistan's horror heatwave, and the surprising consequences of better air quality
~ With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine
~ 'A human being, not just mum': the women's liberationists who fought for the rights of mothers and children
~ Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter