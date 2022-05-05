Corals and sea anemones turn sunscreen into toxins – understanding how could help save coral reefs
By Djordje Vuckovic, PhD candidate in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Stanford University
Bill Mitch, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Stanford University
Researchers have long suspected that an ingredient in sunscreen called oxybenzone was harming corals, but no one knew how. A new study shows how corals turn oxybenzone into a sunlight-activated toxin.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022