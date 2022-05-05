This Mother's Day, help new moms return to exercise and leisure to support their physical and mental health
By Dawn Trussell, Associate Professor of Sport Management, Brock University's Chancellor's Chair for Research Excellence, Brock University
Jennifer Mooradian, Research Assistant, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, Brock University
Shannon Hebblethwaite, Associate Professor of Applied Human Sciences, Concordia University
Stephanie Paterson, Professor, Political Science, Concordia University
Mothers with young children are consistently identified as having lower levels of physical activity and leisure opportunities, which place their physical and mental health at risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022