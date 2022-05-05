Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa's economic power house

By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria
Saul Ngarava, Research Fellow in the Risk and Vulnerability Science Centre, University of Fort Hare
Food serves as one of the critical needs a person requires for daily survival. In South Africa it’s recognised as a fundamental human right under the country’s constitution.

Approximately 11% (6.5 million) of South Africa’s population is hungry and food insecure. Conflict and insecurity, climate change, poverty, and population growth are primary driversThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


