If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states, either
By Amanda Jean Stevenson, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Colorado Boulder
Kate Coleman-Minahan, Assistant professor, University of Colorado Denver
25 states aren’t expected to ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But limits on abortion in these places, too, make it an uncertain refuge for people seeking abortions elsewhere.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022