Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. So why is it still so hard to access?

By Erica Millar, Senior research fellow, La Trobe University
A leak of draft court documents reveals Roe v. Wade – which has broadly guaranteed abortion rights in the United States since 1973 – may be overturned.

The US decision may influence the rhetoric and lobbying techniques of anti-abortion activists globally but it has no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


