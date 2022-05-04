Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concerns Remain as Egypt Frees Activists and Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt, August 2, 2015. © 2015 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File During the last days of Ramadan, on April 24, Egyptian authorities freed around 40 unjustly detained prisoners, among them journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, many of whose families have tirelessly pushed for their release for years. While it is heartwarming to see friends and family of activist Walid Shawky, journalists Mohamed Salah and Essam Abdeen, and others posting pictures on social media of smiling…


© Human Rights Watch -


