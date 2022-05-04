Tolerance.ca
Fed hopes biggest rate hike in 22 years tames inflation without recession or stagflation: 3 essential reads on what it all means

By Bryan Keogh, Senior Editor, Economy + Business
The Federal Reserve on May 4, 2022, lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to a range of 0.75% to 1%, its biggest increase in 22 years. The aggressive move, which has been expected for many months, is part of the U.S. central bank’s effort to slow the fastest…The Conversation


