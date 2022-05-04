Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: protests spread as petrol prices rise by 90%

By Jayanthi Lingham, Research Fellow, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a profound economic crisis, sparking massive protests around the country. The protests are happening against a backdrop of painful and unresolved aspects of the island’s history, following a civil war that drove and deepened ethnic and religious divisions.

The poorest are the worst affected, but everyone is struggling. There have been huge increases in the costs of food. A kilogram of rice now costs more than Rs205 (£0.46), 38% up on January and nearly double the price of a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


