Human Rights Observatory

Why COVID-19 gaslighting by politicians is so dangerous for democracy

By Jason Hannan, Associate Professor of Rhetoric & Communications, University of Winnipeg
As COVID-19 continues to evolve, surprise, disappoint and frustrate us, efforts by politicians to pretend it’s behind us is a dangerous form of gaslighting that will deepen societal divisions.The Conversation


© The Conversation


