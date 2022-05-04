Wastewater monitoring took off during the COVID-19 pandemic – and here's how it could help head off future outbreaks
By Susan De Long, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Colorado State University
Carol Wilusz, Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, Colorado State University
Over 800 sites across the US report coronavirus data from sewage to the CDC. Here’s how this kind of surveillance system works and what it can and can’t tell you.
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022