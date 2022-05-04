Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Why India chose a path of 'proactive neutrality' on Ukraine

By Swaran Singh, Professor and Chairperson, Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, India’s refusal to condemn Russia and maintain a neutral stance has sparked many debates at home and criticism abroad. US President Joe Biden called India’s stance “somewhat shaky”. However, shortly after, the US also called India an essential…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


