Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measles: global increase in cases likely driven by COVID pandemic

By Conor Meehan, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Nottingham Trent University
A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef warns that there could be a significant increase in the number of measles cases around the world. More than 17,000 cases have already been reported globally in January and February, an increase of nearly 80% from the 9,665 cases reported in the same period last year. The report cites low global vaccination rates in the past few years as the main driver of this increase. Given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


