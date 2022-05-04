Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways the new sustainability and climate change strategy for schools in England doesn't match up to what young people actually want

By Elizabeth Rushton, Associate Professor of Education, UCL
Lynda Dunlop, Senior Lecturer in Science Education, University of York
Share this article
The UK government has introduced a new sustainability and climate change strategy for schools. However, our research shows that it does not go far enough to meet what young people and teachers want.

Last year, together with colleagues, we conducted research with over 200 teachers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ancient cave art: how new hi-tech archaeology is revealing the ghosts of human history
~ Sleep: here's how much you really need for optimal cognition and wellbeing – new research
~ Bitter Memories and Unknown Future: What will happen to the Free Press in Afghanistan?
~ What’s so special about the tearjerker song ‘Pir’ that created a national debate in Nepal?
~ The Western Balkans will need unity and cooperation across society to overcome press freedom challenges
~ The end of Roe v. Wade would likely embolden global anti-abortion activists and politicians
~ Elon Musk claims his Neuralink brain chip could 'cure' tinnitus in 5 years. But don't hold your breath
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Dave Sharma, Allegra Spender, and Kerryn Phelps on the contest for Wentworth
~ Libya:  Hold Stability Support Authority militia leaders to account
~ India planned to eliminate TB by 2025, but it's estimated half a million Indians are still dying from it every year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter