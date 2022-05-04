Sleep: here's how much you really need for optimal cognition and wellbeing – new research
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University
Wei Cheng, Young Principal Investigator of Neuroscience, Fudan University
Most of us struggle to think well after a poor night’s sleep – feeling foggy and failing to perform at our usual standard at school, university or work. You may notice that you’re not concentrating as well, or that your memory doesn’t seem up to scratch. Decades of bad sleep, however, may potentially lead to cognitive decline.
Bad sleep also affects people’s mood and behaviour, whether they are young infants or older adults. So how much sleep does our brain need to operate properly in the long term? Our new research study, published in Nature…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022