Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No ‘Dignity and Pride’ in World Cup Labor Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, December 20, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar At a May 2 conference entitled “Managing the Beautiful Game,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino shockingly downplayed deaths and hardships of migrant workers in Qatar who have literally built the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In doing so, he reminded the world that preventable deaths and abuses of migrant workers in Qatar are a historic stain requiring remedy before the first tournament ball is kicked in November. The conference moderator…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


