Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Witnesses Retract Testimony Against Duterte Critic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Senator Leila de Lima prepares to address the media after a warrant for her arrest was issued by a regional trial court in Pasay city, Philippines, February 23, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Bullit Marquez (Manila) – Two key witnesses in the Philippine government’s case against Senator Leila de Lima, a longtime critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” have retracted their testimonies, Human Rights Watch said today. The Philippine authorities should drop the charges against de Lima, release her from custody, and investigate allegations that the witness testimony…


© Human Rights Watch -


