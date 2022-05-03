Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario election: Doug Ford's poor record on the environment and climate change

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Share this article
The 2022 election looms as the most important for Ontario’s environment in modern era, and its impact may echo for generations to come.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ News that’s fit to print
~ What's at stake as Supreme Court appears intent on overturning Roe v. Wade -- 3 essential reads
~ Canada needs better CBD policies to protect consumers from unlicensed products
~ Weaving is helping strengthen ancestral knowledge among women and children in Ingapirca, Ecuador
~ Workers, not warriors: 4 lessons from health worker protests during COVID-19 that could help avert a looming workforce crisis
~ Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter recalls the robber barons of the 19th century
~ New comic book offers chance to design a carbon-busting farm in Madagascar
~ Centre-left parties worldwide have struggled to reinvent themselves – what kind of ALP is fighting this election?
~ Greece: Letting police officers involved in brutal death of LGBTI activist off the hook sends chilling sign of impunity
~ USA: If confirmed, Supreme Court decision could endanger abortion rights around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter