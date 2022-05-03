Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time for British Columbia to Cancel Immigration Detention Contract

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Shivangi Sikri/Centre for Gender & Sexual Health Equity Human rights organizations and advocates across the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC) are launching a 14-Days-of-Action campaign to urge the provincial government to cancel its immigration detention contract with the Canada Border Services Agency. The campaign kicks off on May 4 and will culminate in a precedent-setting Vancouver City Council vote on May 18. The push amplifies the national #WelcomeToCanada campaign launched by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in October 2021, which calls…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


