Human Rights Observatory

How Marine Le Pen managed to gain ground with youth voters – and why her success isn't being replicated by the US right

By Kimberly Tower, PhD Candidate in International Relations and Comparative Politics, American University
Camille Gélix, PHD candidate, Sciences Po
While Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National has engaged in a decade-long campaign to rehabilitate its image with youth voters, the GOP is moving in the opposite direction.The Conversation


