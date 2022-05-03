Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving ex-prisoners public housing cuts crime and re-incarceration – and saves money

By Chris Martin, Senior Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Eileen Baldry, Deputy Vice Chancellor Equity Diversity and Inclusion, Professor of Criminology, UNSW Sydney
Patrick Burton, Research Associate, University of Tasmania
Rebecca Reeve, Senior Research Fellow, Yuwaya Ngarra-li, UNSW Sydney
Rob White, Professor of Criminology, University of Tasmania
Ruth McCausland, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Stuart Thomas, Professor in Justice and Legal Studies, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Finding stable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing prison leavers. Access to public housing has been found to flatten the curve on rates of recidivism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


