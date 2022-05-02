Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We've used a new technique to discover the brightest radio pulsar outside our own galaxy

By Yuanming Wang, PhD student, University of Sydney
David Kaplan, Professor of Physics, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Tara Murphy, Professor, University of Sydney
When a star explodes and dies in a supernova, it takes on a new life of sorts.

Pulsars are the extremely rapidly rotating objects left over after massive stars have exhausted their fuel supply. They are extremely dense, with a mass similar to the Sun crammed into a region the size of Sydney.

Pulsars emit beams of radio waves from their poles. As those beams sweep across Earth, we can detect rapid pulses as often as hundreds of times per second. With this knowledge, scientists are always on the lookout for new pulsars within and outside our Milky Way galaxy.

