Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor's lead steady in Newspoll and gains in Resolve; how the polls moved during past campaigns

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The polls continue to show Labor in an election winning position - but the Coalition will take some heart from the rise in Scott Morrison’s approval rating.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia should have a universal basic income for artists. Here's what that could look like
~ For first homebuyers, it's Labor's Help to Buy versus the Coalition's New Home Guarantee. Which is better?
~ People attending GPs aren't getting all the preventive health care they need. Here's what could help
~ Polls show a jump in the Greens vote – but its real path to power lies in reconciling with Labor
~ Community healthcare workers were left feeling isolated and under-appreciated during the pandemic
~ Judith Wright, an activist poet who was ahead of her time
~ We've created a device that could allow instant disease diagnosis – while fitting inside your phone lens
~ Central banks hunt in packs. Here's why ours ought to be wary about lifting the cash rate
~ Why some beaches, including in Queensland, are getting bigger despite rising sea levels
~ Are Australians socially inclusive? 5 things we learned after surveying 11,000 people for half a decade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter