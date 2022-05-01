Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here's why

By Nicholas Fuller, Charles Perkins Centre Research Program Leader, University of Sydney
We’re a society obsessed with numbers, and no more so than when managing our health.

We use smartwatches to count steps and track our daily activity, creating scores for our fitness, and monitor our heart rate and sleep quality to measure our health and well-being.

Doctors can be just as obsessed with numbers, relying on measurements and equations to create scores for our health, one of the most popular of which is the Body Mass Index (BMI).

But BMI – a measure of the relationship between your weight and height – is increasingly under scrutiny. More and more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


