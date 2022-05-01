Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid tensions on Earth, the United States claims that 'conflict in space is not inevitable'

By Kuan-Wei Chen, Executive Director, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, McGill University
Share this article
Our reliance on space infrastructure means that conflict in space would have global catastrophic consequences. But a recent declaration by the United States provides hope.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Labor strongly ahead in Newspoll and Resolve, as election race enters final half
~ When it comes to food prices, the Canadian government's hands are tied
~ Critical race theory and feminism are not taking over our universities
~ Using gaming tactics in apps raises new legal issues
~ Four lessons from online learning that should stick after the pandemic
~ From Ryerson to Toronto Metropolitan University: What can we learn from the renaming?
~ A Tribute to “Mary” on Workers’ Day
~ Albanese pledges to make gender pay equity a Fair Work Act objective
~ Kenyan pastoralists: how changing livestock markets could reduce conflict
~ South Africa is proposing plans to manage diseases like COVID. Why they're flawed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter