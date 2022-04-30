Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American Muslim women are finding a unique religious space at a women-only mosque in Los Angeles

By Tazeen M. Ali, Assistant Professor of Religion and Politics, Washington University in St Louis
As Muslims congregate in their local mosques in communal prayer for Eid, the Women’s Mosque of America, located in Los Angeles, will provide an exclusive religious space for its female congregants.The Conversation


