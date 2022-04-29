Tolerance.ca
How to survive a heatwave

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
On colour-coded temperature charts, the Indian subcontinent is currently a sickly mauve. With summer still months away, an unusually intense heatwave is threatening millions of people there. Temperatures are expected to exceed 48°C on the border between Pakistan and India this week. A month ago, the heat broke a 122-year-old record. What can people do to weather the worst and prepare for a future of extreme heat?

Read complete article

© The Conversation -


