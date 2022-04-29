Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Armed Forces Should Not Count Votes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2020 Agencia Estado via AP Images (Sao Paulo) – Brazil’s Armed Forces should not set up a parallel system for counting votes in the upcoming presidential election as President Jair Bolsonaro wants. Bolsonaro has questioned the vote-counting system at the Superior Electoral Tribunal without providing any evidence of wrongdoing, and attacked the tribunal’s former president, Supreme Court justice Luis Roberto Barroso. On April 27, 2022, President Bolsonaro, who highlighted he was the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, suggested that the Armed Forces set up a parallel…


© Human Rights Watch -


